7,000-plus people being tested every day for COVID-19 in Coimbatore, says Minister Velumani

Over 7,000 persons are being tested every day in the district for COVID-19, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani said here on Monday, after flagging off 20 sample lifting vehicles at Sundakkamuthur.
Each of the vehicles would have a lab technician to lift samples, a nurse and medical assistant to collect samples and do basic screening. This was aimed at quickly lifting samples, identifying positive persons, transporting them to a hospital or COVID-19 care centre or placing them in home quarantine and identifying their contacts.
With the district getting 12 emergency response vehicles to transport positive cases, it now had a total of 53 vehicles for this purpose, he said.
Thus far, the administration had conducted 10,810 fever clinics, screened 11.63 lakh people and lifted swab samples from 3.27 lakh people.
At present, 3,838 people were under COVID-19 treatment in the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and other government and private hospitals.
A press release quoting the Minister said people need not panic. All that they needed to do was to follow the safety guidelines issued by the State Government.
