700 police personnel to be deployed in Tiruppur

09 September 2021 23:48 IST

The Tiruppur City Police will deploy around 700 police personnel on Friday across the city as part of the security arrangements for Vinayaka Chaturthi celebrations.

Police sources said on Thursday some outfits were likely to defy the restrictions on public celebrations announced by the State government amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Any violation of these restrictions would be dealt with seriously, the sources said.

The district administration had also instructed the outfits to adhere to the directions issued by the government and restrict all celebrations to indoors, the sources noted.

On August 30, the State government announced that installation of Vinayaka idols in public places and undertaking processions to immerse the idols in beaches and water bodies would be banned this year to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Appeal to people

Requesting people to celebrate the festival in their homes, the government added that only individuals would be allowed to immerse their idols in water bodies and not organisations.

On Wednesday, the Madras High Court refused to interfere with the ban on public celebrations.