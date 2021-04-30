700 police personnel to be deployed for counting

SALEM

30 April 2021 00:24 IST

As many as 700 personnel, including Central Armed Police Forces, will be deployed at counting centres in Salem rural limits on counting day.

Superintendent of Police S. Deepa Ganiger said that there are two counting centres in Salem rural limits, at Sankari and Thalaivasal. The counting centres for Gengavalli and Thalaivasal have been set up in a private college at Thalaivasal and centres for Edappadi and Sankari have been set up at a private college in Sankari.

Dr. Ganiger said that personnel from Central Industrial Security Force and Border Security Force have been deployed at both the centres along with Salem district police personnel.

“All security precautions have been taken to ensure smooth counting process here”, she said. Dr. Ganiger said that a majority of personnel have taken two doses of vaccine and they have been advised of all safety precautions. Dr. Ganiger said that they are also mulling using drones for surveillance.