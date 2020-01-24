700 fire service personnel to counter forest fires, says Sylendra Babu

As many as 700 personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services are prepared to fight forest fires across the State, said C. Sylendra Babu, Director of Fire and Rescue Services, here on Friday.

He visited the District Fire Office on State Bank Road for an inspection. Speaking to the mediapersons after the inspection, Mr. Babu said that the fire service personnel across the State have been training in controlling fires in forest areas. A total of 331 fire stations are functioning across Tamil Nadu, he said.

In 2019, the efforts of TNFRS personnel led to the rescuing of 250 people alive from various fire accidents across the State, Mr. Babu said.

A total of 25,600 fire calls and 26,800 rescue calls were received by TNFRS last year, he added.

Nearly 3,600 school students across the State were trained to catch snakes and to prevent fire accidents last year, according to Mr. Babu.

A TNFRS official told The Hindu that Mr. Babu operated the equipment available at the fire station and checked the readiness of the vehicles.

He met the District Fire Officers from nine districts (Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, the Nilgiris, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri and Dindigul) during the visit.

Special awareness programmes for college students regarding forest fires will be organised soon, the official said.

Mr. Babu also led a 10-km marathon run on Friday morning to emphasise fitness by the fire service personnel, the official noted. Nearly 60 TNFRS personnel participated in the run, which was held between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Race Course Road.