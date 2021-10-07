700 centres to be set up for 5th mega vaccine camp in Namakkal

Namakkal

07 October 2021 21:59 IST

District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that the fifth mega vaccination drive would be held at 700 centres on Sunday.

Reviewing the arrangements for the mega camp here on Wednesday, the Collector said about 64% of target population have taken first dose vaccination in the district. However, 90,000 persons are yet to take second dose despite due..

She also advised persons who are in regular contact with the public to administer vaccination. The district administration is targeting to administer 85,000 doses on Sunday.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Singh advised differently-abled persons, bed-ridden patients to contact district control room on 1077 or other phone numbers by Saturday. The mobile vaccination teams would visit them and vaccinate them.