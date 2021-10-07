Coimbatore

700 centres to be set up for 5th mega vaccine camp in Namakkal

District Collector Shreya P. Singh said that the fifth mega vaccination drive would be held at 700 centres on Sunday.

Reviewing the arrangements for the mega camp here on Wednesday, the Collector said about 64% of target population have taken first dose vaccination in the district. However, 90,000 persons are yet to take second dose despite due..

She also advised persons who are in regular contact with the public to administer vaccination. The district administration is targeting to administer 85,000 doses on Sunday.

Ms. Singh advised differently-abled persons, bed-ridden patients to contact district control room on 1077 or other phone numbers by Saturday. The mobile vaccination teams would visit them and vaccinate them.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 10:00:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/700-centres-to-be-set-up-for-5th-mega-vaccine-camp-in-namakkal/article36884630.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY