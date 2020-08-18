70-year-old man held for sexual assault on minor girl

Coimbatore

18 August 2020 22:37 IST

The Ramanathapuram police arrested a 70-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a 10-year-old girl at his grocery store near Ramakrishnapuram in Coimbatore on Monday.

The arrested has been identified as Kanagaraj, owner of SKR grocery store in a residential area near Ramakrishnapuram.

Police said the girl went to the store to buy buttermilk with the knowledge of her mother around 2 p.m. on Monday.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, her daughter returned home crying around 2.30 p.m. and told that the elderly man had sexually assaulted her.

The accused had also threatened her not to disclose the incident to anyone.

Kanagaraj was arrested and a case was registered under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody late on Monday.