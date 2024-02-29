February 29, 2024 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST

A 70-year-old man, who had been taking care of the maintenance of a farm near Madukkarai in Coimbatore district, died of burns while burning weeds and thickets, on Wednesday, February 28, 2024.

The deceased has been identified as P. Velusamy, who had been working on a 57 acre farm, K.K. Thottam, in Nachipalayam, around 7 km away from Madukkarai.

According to the police, Velusamy had been working at the farm, which belongs to Sangeet Bagaria, for the past 40 years. On Wednesday, Velusamy set weeds and thickets that had grown on the farm on fire, around 9.30 a.m. based on the instruction of the farm’s supervisor, Shanmugam. The fire spread across the farm emitting thick smoke, and the elderly man reportedly fainted in the midst of it. Velusamy’s wife and relatives launched a search for him after he did not come back home. They found his partially charred body in a thicket during the search, the police said.

The Madukkarai police were intimated about the death and a team of police personnel rushed to the spot. The body was taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The Madukkarai police have registered a case and launched an investigation.