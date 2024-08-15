70% works under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme completed, says Salem DRM

The originating earnings of Salem Railway Division during the current fiscal till July are ₹402 crore, compared to ₹394 crore during the same period last year, said Salem Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Pankaj Kumar Sinha, after hoisting the National Flag at the DRM office on Thursday.

Passenger ticket earnings increased by 8.8% as compared with the corresponding period last year. The ticket-checking earnings increased by 67%. Fifteen rail stations in the division were being developed under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme and about 70% of the works had been completed.

The Railway Protection Force prosecuted 3,563 persons under various provisions of the Railways Act and realised penalty of ₹18.63 lakh. As many as 45 unauthorised travel agents were arrested for booking railway e-tickets through illegal means and 845 railway e-tickets worth ₹11.4 lakh were seized from them.

Further, 41 cases were registered for theft of railway materials, 66 criminals were arrested and stolen properties worth ₹5.28 lakh were recovered from them. Medical assistance was provided to 393 passengers during the golden hour and lives were saved. Apart from these, 219 runaway children were rescued by RPF personnel, the divisional manager said.

Inflow into Mettur dam reduces

Mettur dam’s water level and storage level stood at their full capacities of 120 feet and 93.47 tmc ft respectively on Thursday. Inflow into the dam reduced to 16,500 cusecs from Wednesday’s inflow of 26,864 cusecs. The amount of water discharged into River Cauvery for delta irrigation reduced to 16,000 cusecs from 24,000 cusecs. For canal irrigation, 500 cusecs of water discharged from the dam.

Women robbed of jewellery in Salem

Two persons, who came on a two-wheeler, reportedly robbed S. Padmavathi (63), a resident of Melparakadu, near Thalavaipatti, of 12 sovereigns of jewellery on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, Padmavathi went to a bank in Suramangalam and took back the jewellery she had pledged. When she was waiting to take a bus near the bank, the duo took away her bag that had the jewellery and ₹30,000 in cash.

The Suramangalam police registered a case and are on the lookout for the culprits.

