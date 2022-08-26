70 teachers of PSG College of Arts and Science await CAS details: AUT

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 26, 2022 18:45 IST

For over a year, 70 teachers who joined PSG College of Arts and Science after 2006 still await details of their Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) to be forwarded to the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education.

The process is to assess the eligibility condition to award promotions to the teachers under CAS in State universities — government and aided.

"For the past one year, the college principal has not sent the CAS details of 70 teachers even after a Government Order was issued mandating all government and government-aided institutions to implement this effectively," said P Thirunavukkarasu, State president of Association of University Teachers (AUT).

He said after the teachers staged a sit-in protest on the premises on March 3, principal D. Brindha agreed to send the files within a month during talks with the Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education. But, no action was taken for the past four months, he added.

"The college administration cut a day's pay of the teachers who protested," he added.

Sources at the institute said that no new faculty were appointed in the last seven years, even though there are vacant posts of 70 teachers and 42 vacant positions of office staff. "The management is trying to convert the college into an autonomous institution without filling the vacant posts," Mr. Thirunavukkarasu said.

