70 oxygen concentrators donated

With the scarcity of oxygen cylinders, the oxygen concentrators for home isolated patients is gaining traction.

In its wake, Srinivasan Services Trust, the CSR arm of Sundaram Clayton Limited and TVS Motor company limited donated 70 oxygen concentrators to the district administration as part of its CSR initiative.

Oxygen concentrator compresses oxygen from other gases by sucking in atmospheric air and dispenses it through a cannula to the patient.

Srinivasan Services Trust, handed over 70 oxygen concentrators with a capacity of 10L/min at a cumulative cost of ₹32 lakh to tDistrict Collector S.P. Karthika.

The oxygen concentrators were disbursed between the government hospitals including 23 for Harur government hospital, 18 for Pennagaram government hospital, 22 for Palacode government hospital, and seven for the COVID-19 Care Centre in Chettikarai.

The oxygen concentrators are used for mild to moderate care for patients in home care and hospital care with oxygen saturation levels as low as 85. Sub-Collector M. Prathap and Regional Joint Director (Medical Services) Dr. Rajkumar were among the officials present.