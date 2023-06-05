7-year-old boy in Krishnagiri district run over by tractor, killed

June 05, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A 7-year-old boy was killed and his older brother critically injured, after a tractor on which the siblings were taking a joy ride, ran them over, near KRP Dam in Krishnagiri district on Monday.

The victims, Naveen Kumar (12) and his younger brother Vishnu Kumar (7), sons of Rajendran of Gujilkottai were taking a joy ride on a tractor belonging to a neighbour. During the ride, the children lost balance and fell off the tractor, and were run over by the vehicle. Vishnu Kumar was killed on the spot, while Naveen Kumar was admitted o Government Krishnagiri Medical College in a critical state.

The KRP Dam police have registered a case and are investigating.