7 villages in Harur threaten to boycott poll

Villagers demand closure of poultry farm in the vicinity alleging pollution

Residents of seven villages of a panchayat in Harur have threatened poll boycott over a poultry farm allegedly causing health hazard and environment pollution.

The poultry farm in Karunkal village in Vedakattamadavu panchayat has become an election issue for people of the surrounding seven villages, who have now demanded that the authorities shut it down or be prepared for a poll boycott.

The poultry spread over 100 acre has been operating in the vicinity of this village for the last 5 years.

According to the locals, the farm is breeding over 5 lakh birds out of which an average of 300 birds die every day. The dead birds are set ablaze, which emanates stench filled smoke smothering the surrounding environment.

Alambadi, Karungalpaadi, Moondarampatty and Puthu are among the seven villages affected by the poultry farm.

Breeding site

In addition, the poultry farm is posing serious health hazard by becoming a breeding site for flies that have started to infest residences, and water bodies, the locals have alleged.

With only two days to go for the elections, the locals have announced a poll boycott to draw attention to their plight.

They have also erected black flags lining up to the villages and atop homes, and defaced the party symbols of candidates in protest.