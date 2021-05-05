Coimbatore

7 policemen injured in accident

Seven police personnel sustained injuries after the van in which they were travelling overturned near Thaishola, a few kilometres from Manjoor town here on Tuesday.

Officials said the personnel, stationed at a camp in Upper Bhavani to monitor movement of Maoists, had been brought to Udhagamandalam to undergo test for COVID-19.

Nine police personnel were returning to their camp when the van met with an accident. Seven of them have been taken to Coimbatore for treatment, while two others were treated in Manjoor.

