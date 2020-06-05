Coimbatore

7 new positive cases in Salem

Seven new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Salem on Friday. Among them, two are contacts of a previous case and the others are persons who came from Maharashtra, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur. They are undergoing treatment at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital here.

26 discharged

Twenty-six persons who were undergoing treatment for the disease were discharged on Friday. The patients, who belong to different parts of Salem, had returned from Chennai and Maharashtra. The discharged patients included seven women and 19 men.

Dean of the medical college hospital R. Balajinathan, Medical Superintendent P.V. Dhanapal, Head of the Department of General Medicine Suresh Kanna, Deputy Director of Health Services J. Nirmalson and other officials were present when the patients were discharged. The patients were also given hand sanitisers, masks and an immunity-building concoction. They were advised to be in home quarantine for the next 14 days.

