7-day-old neonate successfully undergoes life-saving cardiac surgery in Coimbatore hospital

A seven-day-old ventilated neonate with a complex heart condition was transferred through the green corridor from Trichy to Coimbatore within two-and-a-half hours with the support of the Trichy Police and Coimbatore City Police.

A baby was admitted at the Trichy Government Hospital with a complex heart condition that required immediate medical treatment. For further treatment the baby was referred to Sri Ramakrishna Hospital in Coimbatore.

A team led by Dr. Vijay Sadasivam, Consultant Paediatric Cardiothoracic Surgeon; Dr. Manfred Fernando ,Junior Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, and Cardiac Anaesthesiologists Dr.. Narendran Menon and Dr. Manikandan; successfully performed the intricate heart procedure on the baby.

The pre and post operative care is being provided by a team comprising Dr. Siddartha Buddhavarapu, Consultant Neonatologist; Dr. S. Devaprasath, Consultant Interventional Paediatric Cardiologist; and Dr. Suja Mariam, Consultant Neonatologist.