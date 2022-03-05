7 COVID-19 cases in Salem
Seven COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Saturday. According to health officials, six cases were indigenous and only one case was reported in the Salem Corporation limits.
Six indigenous cases were reported in Erode.
In Namakkal, only one case was reported, it was indigenous.
