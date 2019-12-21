6,956 candidates in fray for local body polls in Coimbatore district

A total of 6,956 candidates will contest in the elections to rural local bodies from Coimbatore district, officials of the district administration said on Friday.

The scrutiny of nominations was completed in all the 12 panchayat unions on Thursday, following which the final number of candidates was released on Friday.

While Coimbatore district saw the filing of 8,727 nominations till December 16, 161 nominations were rejected during scrutiny and 1,348 nominations were withdrawn during the three-day of scrutiny of nominations.

Unopposed

Of the remaining 7,218 valid nominations, 262 nominations were unopposed, the officials said.

The unopposed nominations comprised one for ward member of panchayat union, seven for president of village panchayats and 254 nominations for ward members of village panchayats.

Hence, the remaining valid nominations were 6,956, which comprised 72 nominations for ward members of district panchayats, 596 nominations for ward members of panchayat unions, 778 for presidents of village panchayats and 5,510 nominations for ward members of village panchayats, according to the officials.

There are 14 AIADMK candidates for the post of ward members of district panchayats and 135 for ward members of panchayat unions.

In DMK, there are 14 candidates for ward members of district panchayats and 128 candidates for ward members of panchayat unions. Independent candidates were 12 for ward members of district panchayats and 143 for ward members of panchayat unions.

Apart from the major parties, the AMMK has 12 candidates for the post of ward members of district panchayats and 86 candidates for ward members of panchayat unions.

Observer conducts meeting

G. Govindaraj, Registrar of Co-operative Societies, who is the State Election Commission-nominated special observer for the district, headed a meeting at the Collectorate on Friday.

Cash limit

According to a release, Mr. Govindaraj said that cash above ₹ 50,000 and articles above ₹ 10,000, which are carried against the Model Code of Conduct, would be seized by the flying squads in the respective panchayat unions.

All operations of flying squads would be videographed.

District Collector and District Election Officer K. Rajamani, District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan and other election officials participated in the meeting, a release said.