69 new cases in Erode district

03 November 2021 22:49 IST

Erode district on Wednesday reported 69 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 1,04,506. While 78 persons were discharged, 734 continue to be under treatment.

Salem district reported 58 fresh cases taking the overall tally to 1,00,071. While 52 persons were discharged, 594 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 1,686.

Namakkal district reported 47 cases taking the tally to 52,386. While 57 persons were discharged, 475 continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 501.

