69 fresh COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode reported 69 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 1,03,893. While 67 persons were discharged, 881 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, 57 fresh cases were reported and Namallal saw 48 cases. As per the bulletin, one death was reported in Salem. Krishnagiri reported 17 new cases and the total number of active cases stood at 207 cases as of Monday. A total of 43,454 cases were reported in the district so far. Dharmapuri saw 19 fresh cases, and the active cases stood at 244. As of date, a total 28,334 cases were reported in the district.