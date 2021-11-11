68 new cases in Erode district

11 November 2021 22:11 IST

Erode district reported 68 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total number of cases to 1,05,009. While 57 persons were discharged, 776 continue to be under treatment.

Forty-six positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 23 cases were indigenous and 10 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

A total of 40 cases were reported in Namakkal. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Krishnagiri recorded 11 cases, and 20 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district stood at 152 as of Thursday. A total of 43,704 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 13 fresh cases, and 12 cases discharged. The total number of cases in the district was 167. As of date, a total 28,591 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.