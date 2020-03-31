68 Coimbatoreans who attended Nizamuddin conference traced

The Health Department has traced 68 persons from Coimbatore who had attended the conference of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin in New Delhi earlier this month, which led to large-scale spread of COVID-19 in many States including Tamil Nadu.

An official from the Health Department involved in COVID-19 management said that the participants of the conference were tracked down based on information received from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Tamil Nadu had alerted the Ministry when two Thai nationals who came to Erode after attending the conference tested positive for COVID-19 on March 21.

Alerts

This input to the Centre would have made them issue alerts about other participants of the conference, said the official. Of the 68 persons, 51 were from Pollachi, Anamalai and Mettupalayam areas while 17 others were from urban areas within the Coimbatore Corporation.

Coimbatore District Collector K. Rajamani said in a statement that 82 persons from the district had attended the conference.

They had reached Coimbatore on March 23 and 24 by train.

As many as 17 persons from Coimbatore city and seven from Pollachi-Anamalai areas were under observation at the Government Medial College and ESI Hospital. Among the 31 participants from Mettuapalayam, 20 persons were under observation at Government Hospital, Mettuapalayam, while 11 others were in home quarantine.

Health Department officials anticipate that more persons who are in home quarantine may develop symptoms of the viral infection.