677 Sri Lankan repatriates to benefit from free housing for TANTEA workers

November 21, 2022 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 677 Sri Lankan repatriates, who have retired from TANTEA and are residing in estate houses, will directly benefit from the government’s decision to provide housing for TANTEA workers, Forest Minister K. Ramachandran said.

Speaking at an event to increase forest cover in the Nilgiris, Mr. Ramachandran said 677 workers who had retired were occupying estate housing. As they needed an alternative, the government had sanctioned houses at a cost of ₹14 lakh per building. The Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board will build 573 houses in the first phase. The cost of the housing project, estimated at ₹13.46 crore, will be borne by the government.

The Minister said that as part of the State government’s efforts to increase forest cover from 23.9% to 33%, a total of 2.5 crore trees were to be planted this year. However, efforts were being made to plant more than 3.8 crore trees by December.

Eventually, the government was aiming to plant 32 crore trees each year. Only if this target is met could the goal of 33% forest cover be reached in the next decade, he said.

