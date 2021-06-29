67 black fungus cases reported in Krishnagiri dist.

The district has so far reported 67 cases of black fungus and three fatalities of black fungus, according to the district administration.

Of those under treatment, 14 persons are under hospital admission.

Speaking to reporters on the preparedness of the administration to meet a third wave of infections, Collector V.Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy said there was no audit yet of those infected to study the cause of black fungus cases.

Of the cases, 25 persons were non-COVID-19 black fungus cases and 42 were post-COVID-19 infections, the Collector said. The Collector also assured that there was stock of Amphotericin B for the treatment.

Amid complaints that private hospitals were overcharging for treatment, and in some cases refusing treatment under health insurance, Dr. Bhanu Reddy said the administration had not received any specific complaint so far. He urged the media to highlight that the public can contact the district control room to flag such specific cases of hospitals refusing treatment or overcharging patients.

“A special committee headed by the Joint Director, health, is inspecting hospitals on a random basis to verify violations. Any hospital refusing treatment or denying insurance coverage shall be liable. If any affected person contacts the control room, action will be taken which include cancellation of licence of the hospitals. If there is a specific case, action will be taken within three days,” the Collector said.