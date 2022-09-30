The Fast Track Court here sentenced a 66-year-old man to 10 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. The accused, Raman of a village in Palacode, had sexually assaulted the minor in 2019. Based on a complaint, a case was registered by the All Women Police Station in Palacode. The court sentenced the man to 10 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹20,000 on him.
66-year-old man sentenced to 10 years for sexual assault
