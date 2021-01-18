66 test positive in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.

The Health Department said that 88 persons from the district got discharged from hospitals after recovering from the disease on Sunday.

Coimbatore district had 608 COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment for the disease in different hospitals as of Sunday.

In Tiruppur district, 20 persons tested positive. The district had 213 active cases of the disease on Sunday.

As many as 220 persons from the district returned to their homes after recovering from COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, six persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,109. The number of deaths in the district stood at 47 on Sunday, while 77 people are undergoing treatment.