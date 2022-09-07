66 children with Type-1 diabetes get glucometers, drips from Coimbatore Collector

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 07, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector G.S. Sameeran on behalf of Hearts Foundation handed over glucometers and glucose drips to 66 children suffering from Type-1 diabetes at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the health department, 20,000 children across Tamil Nadu suffer from Type-1 diabetes — 800 of which are affected in the Coimbatore district. This disease can be controlled with insulin and medicines, the department said in a statement. Intervention is underway to regulate the high medical cost of these medicines.

On Tuesday, the Collector, along with Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A. Nirmala, president of Hearts Foundation Krishnan Swaminathan, ZF Wind Power's Coimbatore Director Deepak Pohekar and officials took part in the event.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Collector appreciated Hearts Foundation, Australia-based NGO Life for a Child and Bengaluru-based Right To Live for their financial support.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app