66 children with Type-1 diabetes get glucometers, drips from Coimbatore Collector

Collector G.S. Sameeran on behalf of Hearts Foundation handed over glucometers and glucose drips to 66 children suffering from Type-1 diabetes at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in the city.

According to the health department, 20,000 children across Tamil Nadu suffer from Type-1 diabetes — 800 of which are affected in the Coimbatore district. This disease can be controlled with insulin and medicines, the department said in a statement. Intervention is underway to regulate the high medical cost of these medicines.

On Tuesday, the Collector, along with Coimbatore Medical College Hospital Dean A. Nirmala, president of Hearts Foundation Krishnan Swaminathan, ZF Wind Power's Coimbatore Director Deepak Pohekar and officials took part in the event.

The Collector appreciated Hearts Foundation, Australia-based NGO Life for a Child and Bengaluru-based Right To Live for their financial support.