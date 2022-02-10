654 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

10 February 2022 23:37 IST

A total of 654 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 1,793 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 8,747 active cases on Thursday.

Two more persons from the district died of COVID-19, taking the toll to 2,598.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur district reported 221 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The overall toll went up to 1,047 as one new death was reported by the Health Department. The district had 4,741 active cases and 1,114 patients from the district recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Nilgiris district reported 62 new cases. The death toll of the district remained as 225 as the Health Department did not report any new deaths. The district had 1,066 active cases and 203 patients recovered on Thursday..