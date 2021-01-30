65-year-old woman found dead

Coimbatore

30 January 2021 23:47 IST

A 65-year-old woman from Keeranatham in Coimbatore was found dead under suspicious circumstances near Kovilpalayam on Friday.

The police were investigating whether the woman was murdered or died of an accidental fall.

The deceased has been identified as A. Bannari, a resident of AD Colony at Keeranatham.

The woman was found dead near a bridge on Agrahara Samakulam to Vellamdai road.

The police said that the woman had left her home around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, informing family members that she was going to attend a condolence at Vellamadai. After attending the condolence, she left for her home from Vellamadai. However, she did not reach her house at Keeranatham.

The woman was found dead near the bridge. The body had bloodstains on the face. The police found a yellow colour powder near her body which was also spread on her hands.

According to the police, a mobile phone and the imitation jewellery she wore were intact.

As the body was found with blood oozing out of her face, the police registered a case and started investigation suspecting a murder.

The police said that the place where the body was found is situated on a short-cut route from the woman’s house to Vellamadai.

Kovilpalayam inspector Jeevaraj Manikandan said that the post-mortem findings could not arrive at a conclusion whether the woman sustained the injury in a fall or due to some force.

“We are continuing investigation, checking various angles,” said the officer.