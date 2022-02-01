65-year-old man held on murder attempt charges in Tiruppur

Tiruppur

01 February 2022 17:30 IST

Police on Monday arrested a 65-year-ol man on charges of attacking a youth with a sickle after a spat over a mobile video game near Veerapandi.

According to the police, the accused Ramasamy on Sunday warned the youth Karthikeyan (19) for playing a video game on his mobile phone outside his house in a high volume.

A verbal altercation between the two ensued, which culminated in Ramasamy taking a sickle and attacking the right hand of Karthikeyan.

Following a complaint lodged by the youth’s parents on Monday, the police arrested Ramasamy and remanded him in judicial custody. Ramasamy had earlier served 14 years of rigorous imprisonment at the Coimbatore Central Prison for his involvement in a 1995 murder case and was released three years ago, the police said.

The youth was admitted at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, police said.