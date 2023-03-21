65-year-old man convicted for sexually harassing minor girl in Coimbatore

March 21, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday awarded three years of imprisonment to a 65-year-old man for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2020. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran sentenced Mohamed Peer Basha, a resident of Bajanai Koil Street at Podanur, to undergo the punishment. According to the police, the victim girl was a neighbour of Basha. The man was arrested on charges of sexually harassing the girl, repeatedly, when she went to school, besides giving her ‘love letters’, the police said. He was arrested for offences under Sections 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, 11(iv) (repeatedly or constantly follows or watches or contacts a child either directly or through electronic, digital or any other means) read with 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The court found him guilty for the offences and awarded one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 1,000 for criminal intimidation and two years imprisonment along with a fine of ₹ 5,000 for the sexual harassment. The sentences would run concurrently.