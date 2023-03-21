HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

65-year-old man convicted for sexually harassing minor girl in Coimbatore

March 21, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday awarded three years of imprisonment to a 65-year-old man for sexually harassing a minor girl in 2020. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran sentenced Mohamed Peer Basha, a resident of Bajanai Koil Street at Podanur, to undergo the punishment. According to the police, the victim girl was a neighbour of Basha. The man was arrested on charges of sexually harassing the girl, repeatedly, when she went to school, besides giving her ‘love letters’, the police said. He was arrested for offences under Sections 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, 11(iv) (repeatedly or constantly follows or watches or contacts a child either directly or through electronic, digital or any other means) read with 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.  The court found him guilty for the offences and awarded one year imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 1,000 for criminal intimidation and two years imprisonment along with a fine of ₹ 5,000 for the sexual harassment. The sentences would run concurrently.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.