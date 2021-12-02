Coimbatore

65 fresh COVID-19 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 65 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the total cases to 1,06,440.

While 71 persons were discharged, 788 persons continue to be under treatment.

Two persons died, raising the toll to 698.

In Salem, 44 new cases were reported on Thursday.

In Namakkal, 45 COVID-19 cases were reported.

As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Krishnagiri reported 12 indigenous cases and Dharmapuri eight cases.

As per the bulletin, two deaths were reported in Namakkal and one in Dharmapuri.


