647 held for violations in Coimbatore

The police have arrested 647 persons on charges of violating the prohibitory order in Coimbatore district on Saturday. The police seized 497 vehicles from them who were released on bail. The police slapped fine to the tune of ₹1,05,200 on them. The Ukkadam police booked four persons who distributed pamphlets with a heading in Tamil which can be roughly translated as ‘Delhi calls for your conscience’ on March 20.

Those booked have been identified as M.Y. Abbas, Ukkadam area president of Social Democratic Party of India, Hakkim, C.P. Ibrahim and another Ibrahim, members of Popular Front of India. The police said that the four men distributed pamphlets to people in front of a mosque on Vincent Road on March 20. The pamphlets had contents against Hindu leaders and Hindu organisations, said the police.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

In the Nilgiris, the district police have registered 1,905 cases against people found to have been violating prohibitory orders, leading to the arrest of 1,622 persons. The police said that 690 vehicles have been seized from the public since the start of the lockdown.

SALEM

Salem district police have registered 3,047 cases and seized 2,546 two-wheelers and 18 four-wheelers here.

In Namakkal, 157 cases have been registered and 168 persons have been arrested. Police also seized 90 vehicles.

ERODE

The district police have as on Sunday registered 6,383 cases against people for violating Section 144. Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan in a press release said that on Sunday, 375 cases were registered against motorists for plying on road and 228 two-wheelers and 88 four-wheelers were impounded.

He said that all the vehicles were kept at respective police stations, school grounds, police quarters and armed reserve grounds. He said that so far, a total of 6,383 cases were registered.