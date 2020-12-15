64-year-old man writes to President claiming threat to life

Erode

15 December 2020 22:22 IST

A 64-year-old paralysed man has sent a letter to President Ram Nath Govind claiming threat to his life from his family members in Gobichettipalayam here.

He said that due to difference of opinion with his first wife, he got separated from her and married another woman for 25 years. He said that except for one property, he had transferred all the property to his first wife and son and daughters. However, they attempted to grab the property and assault him and based on a complaint, a case was registered by the police on June 25, 2020, he added.

He claimed that on November 11, his first wife along with a few persons, entered his house and assaulted him and his second wife and chased her away. Though a complaint was lodged with the police, no action has been taken so far, he claimed. The letter claimed that his second wife is missing and he was confined to a room and assaulted by his first wife and others. Since he fears for his life, he is seeking police protection, the letter said.

When contacted, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, said that he will conduct an inquiry and take appropriate action.