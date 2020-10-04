64-year-old man trampled to death by wild elephant

A 64-year-old man was killed in the attack of a wild elephant near Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as N. Selvan, a resident of Mangarai near Thadagam.

Forest Department officials said that the incident happened inside a reserve forest area of Thadagam section of Coimbatore forest range when Selvan was searching for a cow that went missing in the evening. He had let a cow graze in the forest fringes, said officials with the Forest Department.

According officials, was rescued by the frontline staff of the Department.

The man, however, died before an ambulance reached the place, they said.

The Thadagam police were informed about the incident and the body of the deceased was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

Including Selvan, 12 people were killed in the attack of wild elephants in Coimbatore Forest Division so far this year.