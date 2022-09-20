64-year-old man attacked by sons, dies

The Hindu Bureau Salem
September 20, 2022 19:42 IST

A 64-year-old man died of injuries in a brawl with his sons and daughter-in-law over a property dispute on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased T. Srirangan of Kudiyanur near Jalakandapuram, a retired TNSTC driver, was attacked by his sons Saravanan (35), a TNSTC driver, Rajkumar (31), a private company staff in Chennai, and his wife Yamuna Devi (25) when they demanded him to transfer the property to their name.

Srirangan suffered serious head injuries. The nearby residents took him to a private hospital, but he died on the way to the hospital. The Jalakandapuram police registered a case and arrested Saravanan. Police are on the lookout for Rajkumar and his wife Yamuna Devi.

