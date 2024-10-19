64% of loan disbursal target for MSMEs attained in Tiruppur district

The Industries Department has attained 64% of the target set for loan disbursal for Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises in Tiruppur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Against the target of ₹21,345 crore, the department has so far disbursed ₹13,825 crore, under various schemes including New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme, Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme, and Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme.

At a loan facilitation camp on Thursday, Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj handed over loan sanction orders to 47 entrepreneurs for start of new enterprises and expanding existing ones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Saminathan urged bankers to expedite disbursal of loans to the applicants. Tiruppur district was ideal for success of start-ups, he said, emphasising on scaling up job opportunities.

The Minister was informed by officials that the target for 2024-25 will be achieved in the next two quarters.

For 2023-24, the achievement in loan disbursal was to the extent of 95%, General Manager of District Industries Centre P. Karthigaivasan said. FameTN Senior Consultant J. Vanangamudi also took part.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.