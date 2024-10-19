GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

64% of loan disbursal target for MSMEs attained in Tiruppur district

Published - October 19, 2024 10:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Industries Department has attained 64% of the target set for loan disbursal for Micro-Small and Medium Enterprises in Tiruppur district.

Against the target of ₹21,345 crore, the department has so far disbursed ₹13,825 crore, under various schemes including New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme, Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme, Prime Ministers Employment Generation Programme, and Annal Ambedkar Business Champions Scheme.

At a loan facilitation camp on Thursday, Ministers M.P. Saminathan and N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj handed over loan sanction orders to 47 entrepreneurs for start of new enterprises and expanding existing ones.

Mr. Saminathan urged bankers to expedite disbursal of loans to the applicants. Tiruppur district was ideal for success of start-ups, he said, emphasising on scaling up job opportunities.

The Minister was informed by officials that the target for 2024-25 will be achieved in the next two quarters.

For 2023-24, the achievement in loan disbursal was to the extent of 95%, General Manager of District Industries Centre P. Karthigaivasan said. FameTN Senior Consultant J. Vanangamudi also took part.

Published - October 19, 2024 10:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.