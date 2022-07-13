64 new COVID-19 cases in Salem district

A total of 64 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Salem district on Wednesday. The district’s overall tally rose to 1,28,208. While 43 persons were discharged, 361 persons are under treatment.

Erode reported 44 new cases, taking the overall tally to 1,33,265. While 27 persons were discharged, 268 persons continue to be under treatment.

Namakkal district reported 22 cases, taking the overall tally to 68,360. A total of 22 persons were discharged and 154 persons were under treatment.