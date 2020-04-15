637 held for violating prohibitory order

The police arrested 637 persons in 584 cases for violating prohibitory order in Coimbatore district on Tuesday. The police also seized 563 vehicles from them. Coimbatore rural police slapped fine to the tune of ₹66,000 on violators. Those arrested were released on bail.

The Kuniyamuthur police on Tuesday arrested a 34-year-old man, who attempted to visit a house where those in home quarantine were staying. The arrested has been identified as Muhammed Safiq, a resident of SNR Garden. He also prevented a police team from discharging security duty in the area.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Nilgiris district police registered 91 cases against people for violating prohibitory orders across the district on Tuesday. The police said that with the latest cases, a total of 2,200 cases have been registered against people found wandering on the roads without cause since March 25.

The police seized 41 vehicles on Tuesday and have seized a total of 818 vehicles since the start of the lockdown.