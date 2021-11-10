63 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

Erode

10 November 2021 00:03 IST

Erode district reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which took the overall tally to 1,04,884. While 51 persons were discharged after recovery, the district has 763 active cases.

Salem reported 48 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 1,00,394. While 54 persons were discharged, 588 were under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 1,689. Namakkal district reported 39 new cases, taking the tally to 52,623. While 32 persons were discharged, the district has 460 active cases.

