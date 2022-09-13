63 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. A total of 59 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 475 active cases.
Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.3% on Monday when 52 persons tested positive for COVID-19.
Tiruppur district reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 18 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 92 active cases.
Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 4.9% on Monday when 11 new cases were reported.
