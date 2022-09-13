Coimbatore

63 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district reported 63 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. A total of 59 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 475 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 6.3% on Monday when 52 persons tested positive for COVID-19.

Tiruppur district reported 10 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The Health Department said that 18 persons recovered from the disease on Tuesday and the district had 92 active cases.

Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 4.9% on Monday when 11 new cases were reported.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
Coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 13, 2022 10:11:54 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/63-new-covid-19-cases-in-coimbatore/article65887559.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY