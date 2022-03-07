Coimbatore

63 health and wellness centres to be opened in Coimbatore city

The city will soon have 63 health and wellness centres, catering to every 15,000-20,000 population and the laboratories to strengthen the Coimbatore Corporation health wing’s diagnostics.

Sources in the Corporation said the civic body had begun construction of a few centres and floated tenders for a few others.

It would construct each health and wellness centre at ₹25 lakh, as mandated by the Central Government, which had sanctioned the funds under the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

The Corporation would deploy a doctor, staff nurse and two health workers at each of the 63 centres that would function round-the-clock.

The centres would offer outpatient services and carryout community outreach programmes like Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam, said the sources.

The centres would function as sub-centres for the 32 urban primary health centres in the city. An urban primary health centre caters to the need of 30,000 persons.

Also as a part of the Fifteenth Finance Commission project, the Central Government had sanctioned the construction of three city public health laboratories to strengthen diagnostics service.

It had given ₹22 lakh each for the construction of three labs, the sources added.


