63 cases booked for violating Section 144

The district police have registered 63 cases against 80 persons for violating Section 144.
A release from the district police said that cases were registered against 50 motorists for violating the order and plying on the road on Wednesday. Their vehicles were detained and later they were released on bail. Also, 13 cases were registered against shopkeepers for running their business that come under non-essential category.
Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said action would be taken against persons for violating Section 144 and warned people against unlawful assembly on the road.
