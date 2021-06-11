61st oxygen express arrives in Salem

The 61st oxygen express operated to the State arrived in Salem during the early hours of Friday. This is the first ever consignment to reach Salem.

According to a release from the Southern Railway, the oxygen express with four containers reached Salem Container Depot on Friday morning with 86.22 tonnes of medical oxygen. The containers were loaded at Rourkela in Odisha. Officials here said they were yet to receive any directions on final delivery points.

Similarly, the 62nd oxygen express from Rourkela to Irugur container depot reached the station on Friday morning. The train was loaded with 81.64 tonnes of medical oxygen in four containers and this is the second express to reach Irugur, a release said.

According to a release, two Oxygen express with 205.69 tonnes of medical oxygen are in transit. Till date, 4494.11 tonnes of medical oxygen was delivered to Tamil Nadu, a release said.