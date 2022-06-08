61-year-old man arrested for murdering son at Anamalai

The Kottur police have arrested a 61-year-old man from Anamalai for murdering his son on Tuesday.

According to police, the accused Sakkarai Thangam, a resident of Pakkothipalayam, killed his son Karthik Kannan (32), an IT professional., when the latter picked up a quarrel with his father under the influence of alchol on Tuesday. The police said that Kannan had been working in Chennai. He was working from his home for the past 10 months. His wife had separated from him five years ago allegedly due to his alcoholism. On Tuesday, Kannan’s mother Mahalakshmi went to a nearby temple around 9.30 a.m. Police said Kannan tried to assault his father who in turn strangulated him. T Infant found abandoned A newborn was found abandoned at Neelikonampalayam on Wednesday. The police said that the infant, a girl baby, was found abandoned in a cloth bag opposite to Gopalasamy temple at Neelikonampalayam. Public who noticed the newborn dialled the 108 ambulance services. The baby was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.