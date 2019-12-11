Coimbatore

61-year-old held for sexual assault

The All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur, in Coimbatore on Tuesday arrested a 61-year-old man for alleged sexual assault on a class IX student.

Shek Bhava, who hails from a residential area on Annur Road near Mettupalayam, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by the mother of the 15-year-old girl.

The woman complained that the accused, who lived in the neighbourhood, had been sexually assaulting her minor daughter for nearly six months when she and her husband were away from home for work.

Inspector M. Meenambigai and her team investigated the complaint and arrested Bhava.

